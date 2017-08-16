Three things to do this week

Bellingen orchid show

What: In their 22nd year, the Orchid Show will have growers from up and down the Mid North Coast meeting and showing off their orchids in hope of landing the grand prize of best plant in show.

Where: Uniting Church Hall, Bellingen.

When: Saturday, August 19 from 9am to 4pm.

Artist talk

What: Join Jo Beasley, Jonathan Crowther and Jane Wilson for an informal talk and Q&A panel session. The artists exhibition will be on display from Friday, August 19 until Saturday, September 23.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

When: Saturday, August 19.

Call 6648 4863.

Who's Charlie

What: Listen in to the talented piano vocal duo of Who's Charlie as she performs music from the 70's through to today. Singer-songwriter Mandy Dobney started her professional singing career at the age of fifteen in Coffs Harbour/Grafton.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Friday, August 18 opening at 6.30pm.