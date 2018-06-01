Menu
Harbourside markets. Rachel Vercoe
Whats On

Three things to do on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe
by
1st Jun 2018 11:30 AM

Winter Party

What: The Toormina Hotel will transform into a winter wonderland to celebrate the start of the cooler months. Wear your cosiest outfit and sip on winter-inspired cocktails by the pub's fireplace. There will be prizes are up for grabs and live music played by Downhill Bombers and Ellis De Wald.

Where: Toormina Hotel.

When: Saturday at 7pm.

Cost: Free.

Harbourside market

What: Come along and discover an authentic outdoor market with a great range of local produce, tasty foods and handmade art and craft. There's fun and entertainment for everyone with activities, live music and performers every week.

These markets are pet friendly, but you will need to keep them on leash.

Where: The jetty foreshore.

When: Sunday from 8am-2pm.

All new Grin Bin

What: Mark Lynch, the well known Grin Bin cartoonist, is already a great favourite within the region, with his regular weekly cartoon published in The Advocate. This exhibition will feature both new and old works by Mark.

Where: Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

When: Now until Friday, July 8 from 8am to 4pm daily.

Coffs Coast Advocate

