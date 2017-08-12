Three things to do on Sunday

Arts in the garden

What: Spend an afternoon filled with history, music, poetry and art, exploring memories of the Solitary Islands Marine Park. The day will feature poet John Bennett, music by 60% water and Gumbaynggirr art workshops.

Where: Coffs Harbour Regional museum.

When:Sunday from noon to 4pm.

Seaside scavenge

What: Clean up the beaches and be rewarded by trading in the trash for books, clothes and pre-loved items. Qualified diver? Be part of the crew cleaning around the jetty with free air thanks to Jetty Dive.

Where: Harbourside markets.

When: Sunday from 8am to 4pm.

Call 0408630667.

CORAMBA READY SET GO

What: This event has everything for the family from billycart rides, footpath chalk art, an art exhibition, fire truck display and the Orara Valley photography display and judging.

Where: Gale Street, Coramba.

When: Sunday from 10am to 3pm.