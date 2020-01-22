Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gang member and student from Sarah Redfern High at Minto carries a knife to school. NSW / Education / Teenagers / Gangs / Knives weapons protection youth crime violence juvenile generic
Gang member and student from Sarah Redfern High at Minto carries a knife to school. NSW / Education / Teenagers / Gangs / Knives weapons protection youth crime violence juvenile generic
Crime

Three taken to hospital in alleged knife, machete attacks

by WILL ZWAR
22nd Jan 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people are in hospital after alleged knife and machete attacks overnight, in one case a women allegedly being stabbed by her husband, police have said.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Ron Millar said a woman was taken to hospital with non life threatening injuries after police allege a domestic dispute escalated in the Palmerston suburb of Moulden.

"During a domestic dispute a 42-year-old male stabbed his spouse in the back four times," he alleged.

"He's been arrested. She was conveyed to hospital where the wounds were found to be non life threatening."

Wtch Cmdr Millar said the man will be interviewed later today.

He said a separate fight between two groups of people at Darwin's Minmarama community saw two people taken to Royal Darwin Hospital.

"We had a disturbance at Minmarama park where we had two groups of people fighting, some of those people were armed with machetes and two of those people were struck with machetes." he said.

NT NEWS subscription deal - half price* for the first three months

"They were conveyed to hospital with non life threatening injuries."

Police are still investigating.

More Stories

Show More
crime knife crime machete stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        premium_icon Dam roadworks reported as water sell-off plan moves ahead

        News As the Woolgoolga Dam water sell-off remains on hold questions have been raised about the roadworks already carried out there.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 12:17 PM
        You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        premium_icon You asked these businesses to come, we asked if they would

        News You told us which shops you want in Coffs. Here’s what they said.

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Rally revival set for the Coffs Coast in November

        premium_icon Rally revival set for the Coffs Coast in November

        Sport Big news: Coffs could obtain a new international rally event