IT'S OURS: Marty Phillips said his team of golfers won't give up the trophy easily. Greg White
Golf

Three pubs playing in memory of Paddy

Greg White
by
6th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
THREE Coffs Coast houses of hospitality are getting ready for battle.

A battle on the golf course, that is - this Sunday.

The third Paddy O'Keefe Memorial Challenge Shield will see trophy holder the Coffs Hotel, 2018 host the Greenhouse Tavern and the Pier Hotel, gathering teams of six players each at Coffs Harbour Golf Club for a 7am tee off.

The Pier was the first winner in 2016.

"It was Paddy who came up with the idea of the golf clubs from the three pubs to play for an annual trophy,” Coffs mine host Marty Phillips said.

"He donated the trophy but unfortunately, became ill and passed away before we played for it the first time.

"Paddy was golf captain at the pub for more that 20 years and was a terrific bloke.

"We'll win it again for him and then have a celebration.”

Paddy's son Paul is coming down from Queensland to represent the family and make presentations at the after party at the Greenhouse Tavern.

Coffs Coast Advocate

