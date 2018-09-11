Menu
Tthe police vehicle crashed into a telegraph pole.
Three police officers injured during pursuit

Rae Wilson
11th Sep 2018 3:59 AM

THREE police officers have been injured in a crash in Sadleir overnight.

About 11.40pm, officers from South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad engaged in a pursuit with a vehicle on Pinnacle Street, Sadleir.

Moments later, the police vehicle crashed into a telegraph pole at the intersection of Pinnacle and Festival Streets.

The three officers in the vehicle were injured; one suffered a suspected fractured shoulder, one suffered head injuries, and the third officer suffered minor cuts and abrasions.

They were all taken to Liverpool Hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene has been established while officers from Liverpool Police Area Command conduct a full investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

