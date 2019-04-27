Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene at Chambers Flat Road in Park Ridge just before 10am this morning. Picture: file image
News

Motorbike rider dies after horror crash

by Nicole Pierre
27th Apr 2019 12:32 PM | Updated: 3:54 PM
ONE motorbike rider has died after a serious accident involving a vehicle and two motorbikes in Logan this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene at Chambers Flat Road in Park Ridge just before 10am this morning.

Earlier, a QAS spokesman said paramedics had treated a motorcycle rider, 27, with critical injuries.

Yet the male rider shortly died on scene, a Queensland Police spokesman confirmed.

Another 39-year-old woman, the driver of the car, was trapped inside the vehicle but has since been freed and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The third motorcylist, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Logan Hospital and is in a stable condition, according to a Metro South spokeswoman.

Another woman, who was a bystander, was taken to Logan Hospital suffering from emotional distress.

Lanes were closed at the intersection of Chambers Flat Road and Isla Street in Park Ridge after the crash.

Traffic was congested on both ways of Chambers Flat Road near School road but has since cleared.

Traffic congestion post two motorbike and vehicle accident at Chambers Flat Road, in Park Ridge at 10.30am. Picture: Google Maps
brisbane crash logan logan hospital princess alexandra hospital traffic crash

