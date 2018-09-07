Ute with three men on board involved in serious crash

A 45-YEAR-OLD man was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a ute crashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the ute at Orara Way, north of Glenreagh around 7.15pm yesterday where three people were involved.

The NSW Ambulance Media Unit said one person was trapped while two others managed to get themselves out of the vehicle.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was called to take one patient to Lismore Base Hospital and another was taken to Grafton Hospital by road.

Ambulance media said one of the patients was a 30-year-old male who was able to communicate, on his feet, doing well and taken to hospital for further assessments.

The other patient was a 45-year-old male who had a seatbelt on during the accident and was trapped in the vehicle.

He was assessed for neck and chest trauma and complaining of chest pain most likely from the seatbelt and airbag according to Ambulance media.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter landed at the Glenreagh oval where a paramedic ambulance met the helicopters medical crew.

The patient was treated for lower leg and chest injuries before being transported to the Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition.

