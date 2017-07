A COMPREHENSIVE victory over a clubmate has seen Matt Pietersen become the first three-time winner of the Park Beach Open Singles.

Pietersen met fellow St John's Park bowler Julio Pasadas in Friday's final and was in control of the contest pretty much from the first end before running out a 21-5 winner.

No stranger to the greens at Park Beach, Pietersen's title now goes alongside those he won in 2009 and 2013.