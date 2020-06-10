Menu
A prisoner has assaulted an officer and two others have been injured restraining him in an incident at a jail that occurred just a day after a riot there.
Crime

Three officers hurt at jail a day after ‘code black’ riot

by Thomas Chamberlin
10th Jun 2020 6:19 PM
THREE prison officers have been injured after an incident with an inmate at a Queensland jail just a day after a "code black" riot was called.

A prisoner had been speaking with officers in a secure unit at Borallon jail when he assaulted an officer this morning, a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman confirmed.

"Two other officers sustained injuries whilst restraining the prisoner," the QCS spokesman said.

"The prisoner has been escorted to the detention unit.

"All three officers have been assessed at the medical centre and are seeking further medical assessments for upper body injuries.

"Management and senior officers are continuing to support the officer, their family and their colleagues.

It comes after a "code black" riot at the jail after prisoners damaged part of the jail and injured another officer.

Officers were forced to use gas on the prisoners after they ignored directions from staff and damaged property in one of the secure units yesterday afternoon.

The Courier-Mail has been told the prisoners damaged an officer's station, smashing the glass. Staff said Borallon stations had glass only to protect the area and not glass and bars as other jails did.

An officer's station is where staff sit to monitor and supervise prisoners from inside jail units.

The prisoners have been taken to the detention unit for punishment.

"The cause of the unrest is unclear at this time," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"One officer received a shoulder injury relocating a prisoner during the decontamination process and has been taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

"Responding officers have been commended by management for their professionalism in responding to the incident.

"Management and senior officers are continuing to support the officer, their family and their colleagues."

There has been multiple incidents across the state's jails since new coronavirus social distancing measures were put in place.

Visits from family and friends have been banned and officers say it has led to anger from prisoners who try to get people to smuggle drugs in.

Originally published as Three officers hurt at SEQ jail 24hrs after 'code black' riot

