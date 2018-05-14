Three of the best Mother's Day presents

GORGEOUS GIFTS: Renee Hall with baby Hannah Louise Groth, Casey Masters with Takita Lynwood Master Lebrocq, and Shaye Sharman with unnamed baby, all born on Mother's Day.

THREE mothers got an extra special gift on Mother's Day when they gave birth on Sunday.

Hannah Louise Groth came first at 3.27am on Mother's Day morning, and said with the baby being close to due, mother Renee Hall said she hadn't made any plans for the day.

"I was in labour for around 24 hours," she said. "We did have anything planned as (Hannah) was due on the 18th so we knew it might happen soon."

Later that night Casey Masters delivered Takita Lynwood Masters Lebrocq at 9pm after having contractions from 3pm, but said she wasn't expecting the surprise on Mother's Day.

"I thought it might've been Braxton Hicks contractions when it started, but it happened pretty quickly," she said.

And finally, the biggest surprise of all came for Shaye Sharman when her baby, still unnamed as of yesterday made Mother's Day just in time at 11.20pm. "She is three and a half weeks early.

We'd just had a barbecue on the day and I'd been sitting down all day," she said. "I just thought 'No way. I couldn't believe it on Mother's Day.'"

All three mothers came together yesterday in the Grafton Hospital Maternity ward to look over their Mother's Day special gifts, and agreed although that it was a lovely surprise, they'd have to be planning birthdays around the date in the future

"I guess Mother's Day's not about us any more," Ms Sharman laughed.