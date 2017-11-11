Three must-see events in Coffs Harbour

Australian Men's Roller Derby Nationals Tournament

What: Watch the fast, fun and high-intensity sport as the best roller derby players battle out for first place and support local team Coffs Chaos.

Where: Sportz Central.

When: Today from 8.30am-7pm and tomorrow 9am-6pm.

Visit goo.gl/hh7fQi

Gratitude Day

What: Meet your local emergency services and see the latest disaster response equipment in action. Get up close to equipment and learn to prepare for dangerous situations. There will be kids activities, give-aways, demonstrations and more on the jam-packed day of fun.

Where: The Jetty Foreshore.

When: Tomorrow.

Sustainable Living Festival

What: An all day event aiming to inspire, empower and celebrate all things sustainable.

Where: Coffs Harbour showground.

When: Saturday, November 18 from 9am to 2pm.

For more information, visit goo.gl/1C8uzk