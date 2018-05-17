Three months to lay down those arms

HANDED IN: Sergeant Mathew Johnston with a firearm collected in the 2017 amnesty.

A THREE month amnesty in NSW for surrendering unregistered or unwanted firearms will take place between July 1 and September 30.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said last year's National Firearm Amnesty was extremely successful, with the NSW Police Force netting nearly 25,000 firearms from 7,277 individuals during the three month campaign.

Across Australia nearly 8000 firearms were handed in for destruction including 951 handguns and 5558 shotguns.

A further 15,000 firearms were handed in for registration with 2100 handed in for sale.

"Coffs Coast residents have another chance to do the right thing and either surrender unwanted or prohibited weapons or become a responsible firearm owner and register their gun or rifle,” Mr Fraser said.

Police Minister Troy Grant said clearly there were still firearms in the community that people no longer want or would like to register.

"Whether the firearm was inherited or found, the three-month amnesty period will allow them to come forward and legally dispose or register it without penalty,” Mr Grant said.

Firearms and firearm-related items may be surrendered under amnesty arrangements at approved drop-off points which include licensed firearm dealers, mobile stations and police stations.

Under no circumstances should loaded firearms be taken into public places, including police stations.

Anyone with concerns about handling firearms or safely transporting them should contact the NSW Police Force Firearms Registry on 1300 362 562 for assistance.

For more information visit www.police.nsw.gov.au