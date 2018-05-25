Menu
WORK CONTINUES: Traffic changes have been announced around Nambucca Heads for next stage of highway upgrades. Trevor Veale
Three month Nambucca slowdown

Greg White
25th May 2018 9:30 AM

TRAFFIC movements are changing as work continues on the Pacific Motorway upgrade around Nambucca Heads.

Work is underway to reconstruct the road and pavement on the Nambucca side of the bridge across the new Pacific Highway.

The northern end of Old Coast Road will be reduced to one lane during the day and night with an alternate flow arrangement in place.

Weather permitting, traffic changes will be in place for up to three months from Friday, May 25.

Motorists are advised to follow the direction of RMS traffic control and signs and keep to the reduced speed limits.

