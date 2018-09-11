Menu
Three men have been charged with high range drink-driving in a short space of time.
Crime

10 beers before driving: Ballina man's admission to police

10th Sep 2018 12:10 PM

POLICE have been busy with drink-drivers across the Richmond Police District.

Ballina police were kepy busy on Sunday with two drink-drivers, crime prevention officer Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"Police will allege that at 1.25am on Sunday a 23-year-old Goonellabah man on his red Provisional Licence was seen by a member of the public was driving in a dangerous manner on the Pacific Motorway near Ballina," Sen Cnst Henderson said.

"Police located the vehicle and the driver was arrested.

"At Ballina Police Station the provisional driver recorded a breath analysis that placed him in the high range."

Sen Cnst Henderson said a 31-year-old Ballina man was also charged after he was allegedly seen driving a car from a licensed premises in a dangerous manner about 8.30pm on Sunday.

"After impacting with a gutter the car was stopped on Coogee St," he said.

"At Ballina Police Station the 31-year-old told police he had drunk 10 beers.

"He recorded a breath analysis that placed him in the high range, four times over his legal limit of 0.05."

He said both drivers had their licences suspended and were issues court attendance notices for high range drink-driving.

Both will face Ballina Local Court this month.

A 32-year-old man from Nimbin will meanwhile face Casino Local Court next month for the same offences.

"Police will allege that at 12:30am this morning they received calls from members of the public about a car driving in a dangerous manner in Casino," Sen Cnst Henderson said.

"Police located the car crashed in a ditch on Naughton Gaps Rd."

He said the driver was found laying on the ground nearby and was taken to Casino Police Station, where he returned a high Blood Alcohol Concentration reading.

Sen Cnst Henderson thanked those members of the public who had alerted police to the man's dangerous driving.

"It is not unusual for concerned member of the public to spot a dangerous driver and call police," he said.

"Police would like to thank the people who did so in this instance."

