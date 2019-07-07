Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
6Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
6Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
Crime

Three men on the run after stabbing

by Dominica Sanda
7th Jul 2019 7:08 PM

Three alleged attackers are on the run following a stabbing at an inner-Sydney home that left two men in hospital.

A man in his mid-20s was left fighting for his life and a 20-year-old man was seriously injured when they were stabbed in their Chippendale home about 8.40am on Saturday.

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph

Police say three men wearing black hooded tops were seen fleeing the scene and they will continue their hunt for the alleged attackers on Sunday. The victims were taken to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Police believe the victims and offenders are known to each other.

"It is a targeted attack. It isn't a random attack," Inspector Michael Egan told reporters on Saturday.

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in Chippendale, Sydney. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph

Several people were in the house at the time of the attack, and police are investigating how the attackers entered.

Several items found on nearby streets have been seized.

chippendale editors picks police hunt stabbing

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Which is the best pub on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which is the best pub on the Coffs Coast?

    News WE'VE found the best hairdresser, barbershop, bakery and coffee shop. Now our attention is turning to the watering holes.

    Two Toormina juveniles taken into custody over stolen car

    premium_icon Two Toormina juveniles taken into custody over stolen car

    News IT'S alleged the pair stole a car from a home in June.

    SCENES! Panthers keep season alive with miracle try on siren

    premium_icon SCENES! Panthers keep season alive with miracle try on siren

    News THE Panthers snatched victory from the jaws of defeat last night.

    Car travelling 110km/h at night egged in dangerous act

    premium_icon Car travelling 110km/h at night egged in dangerous act

    News THE incident occurred around 10.30pm Friday night on the Highway.