Three local hopes in Thursday's Gold Cup race

1st Aug 2017 12:00 PM
This year's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup is being run on Thursday.
This year's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup is being run on Thursday.

A STRONG field is ready to chase glory in Thursday's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Among the 16 starters is three entrants trained in Coffs Harbour.

The Shannon Fry trained Sofin has finished fourth in the past two Coffs Harbour Gold Cups and drawing the inside barrier will help the Casino Prince mare try to improve on those efforts.

Trevor Hardy's Youwaitandsee will be flashing down the outside while Purrvosa, an eight year-old gelding trained by Brett Bellamy, got a start as an emergency when Who Is Game was scratched after drawing the widest gate.

The top weight Pelethronius has been installed as the early hot favourite with tab.com.au offering odds of 5-4 for Kerrin McEvoy to ride the winner. 

Wyong runner Mr McBat is next favourite with initial odds of 13-2 posted while local runner Sofin is the only other Cup starter where you'll be offered single figure odds. Those keen to back Sofin can get odds of around 7-1 from the bookies.

2017 CARLTON DRAUGHT COFFS HARBOUR GOLD CUP

No. FORM HORSE GATE TRAINER JOCKEY KGs SP
1 x1111 PELETHRONIUS 11 David Pfeiffer Kerrin McEvoy 61.5 $2.25
2 75x32 SOFIN 1 Shannon Fry Ben Looker 58.5 $8
3 15x43 DARCI'S AFFAIR (NZ) 19 Paul Murray Robert Thompson 57.5 $10
4 x0643 EGYPTIAN RULER 5 Ken Lantry Andrew Gibbons 57 $14
5 70623 GOLD HORIZON 12 Paul Murray Raymond Spokes 57 $31
6 x5881 CASH SPINNER 17 John Shelton Matthew Paget 56 $23
7 84171 MR MCBAT 13 Damien Lane Jason Taylor 55.5 $7.50
8 x1901 QUEEN OF WANDS 16 Bryan & Daniel Guy Glen Colless 55.5 $13
9 13025 LAY DOWN THE LAW 6 Marc Conners James Innes Jr (a) 54.5 $15
10 37950 EVANGELIST (GB) 14 Lea Selby Ms Rachael Murray 54 $51
11 x0117 GLITRA (NZ) 15 John A Sprague Josh Adams 54 $21
12 95145 HULA GIRL 4 Paddy Cunningham Ms Jodi Worley 54 $61
13 x0901 MALLEABLE 18 Barry Ratcliff Serg Lisnyy 54 $41
14 48972 SINGLE SPIRIT 3 Ross Stitt Andrew Adkins (a) 54 $23
15   WHO IS GAME Scr   Scratched   -
16 47604 YOUWAITANDSEE 10 Trevor Hardy Peter Graham 54 $34
17 x9707 PURRVOSA 7 Brett Bellamy Luke Rolls 54 $81
18(e) 32789 ONSLOW 9 Brad Munro   54 $81
19(e) 168x2 ASK THE PRICE 8 Donna Stoddart   54 $81
20(e) 32213 STAR FEST 2 Brett Bellamy   54 $51
Topics:  coffs harbour coffs harbour gold cup coffs harbour racing club horse racing

