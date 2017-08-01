Three local hopes in Thursday's Gold Cup race

This year's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup is being run on Thursday.

A STRONG field is ready to chase glory in Thursday's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.

Among the 16 starters is three entrants trained in Coffs Harbour.

The Shannon Fry trained Sofin has finished fourth in the past two Coffs Harbour Gold Cups and drawing the inside barrier will help the Casino Prince mare try to improve on those efforts.

Trevor Hardy's Youwaitandsee will be flashing down the outside while Purrvosa, an eight year-old gelding trained by Brett Bellamy, got a start as an emergency when Who Is Game was scratched after drawing the widest gate.

The top weight Pelethronius has been installed as the early hot favourite with tab.com.au offering odds of 5-4 for Kerrin McEvoy to ride the winner.

Wyong runner Mr McBat is next favourite with initial odds of 13-2 posted while local runner Sofin is the only other Cup starter where you'll be offered single figure odds. Those keen to back Sofin can get odds of around 7-1 from the bookies.

2017 CARLTON DRAUGHT COFFS HARBOUR GOLD CUP