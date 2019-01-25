Menu
Crime

Three juveniles on the run from police after suburban crash

Anton Rose
by
25th Jan 2019 9:06 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
POLICE are on the look-out for three youths after a hit-and-run incident overnight that left a woman in her 50s "quite shaken".

A police spokesman said the juveniles, two boys and one girl, fled the scene on foot after colliding with another vehicle on the corner of Long and Geddes Sts about 11.30 last night.

The dog squad was deployed, but despite picking up a track the trio remains at large.

It is believed the car they were travelling in was using false plates, according to the spokesman.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics attended the scene to treat numerous patients, though there were no injuries other than a woman in her 50s who was left "quite shaken" by the incident and was recommended to seek medical attention.

Police are this morning continuing their investigations into the matter.

Toowoomba Chronicle

