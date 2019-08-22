Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A women in her 30s was left with minor throat irritation. Picture: Nigel Hallett
A women in her 30s was left with minor throat irritation. Picture: Nigel Hallett
News

Three hospitalised after Jetstar plane leaks fumes

by Emily Halloran
22nd Aug 2019 8:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised after fumes leaked on a popular airline at the Gold Coast Airport last night.

Paramedics were called to the airport located off Eastern Avenue about 6.40pm.

It is understood the unknown fumes leaked on a Jetstar plane which has just landed from Sydney.

Three people were transported to Robina Hospital, all in stable conditions.

One of them, a woman in her 30s, was left with minor throat irritation.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services did not attend.

The Bulletin has contacted the Australian Federal Police and Jetstar.

More Stories

airline accident hospitalised jetstar

Top Stories

    Man accused of fatal hit and run resprayed van, court told

    premium_icon Man accused of fatal hit and run resprayed van, court told

    News Computer records show accused man searched for overseas plane tickets in the wake of tragedy.

    Making Coffs Harbour even greater

    premium_icon Making Coffs Harbour even greater

    Business Bernard Salt calls for a shake-up.

    Preschool land ownership back on the agenda

    premium_icon Preschool land ownership back on the agenda

    News 'I believe there's a need to give equal opportunity across the board.'

    Surf Life Saving boss arrested over alleged $2.7m fraud

    premium_icon Surf Life Saving boss arrested over alleged $2.7m fraud

    News The man formerly in charge of lifesaving has been arrested