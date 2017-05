Three girls, 15, are in custody over the Bellingen High School Fire in February.

COFFS/CLARENCE police say they have executed three search warrants in relation to the Bellingen High School fire that took place in February.

Police said three 15-year-old girls are in custody after two homes were searched in Bellingen and one in Camden.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 damage and interrupted classes at the high school.

Coffs Clarence Crime Manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson will address the media this afternoon with details.