Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Firefighters battle Urangan greenhouse blaze
News

WATCH: Three fires in Hervey Bay in three hours

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Sep 2018 3:39 PM

FIREFIGHTERS have been forced to battle three blazes in as many hours in Hervey Bay.

In Urangan, a greenhouse burst into flames just before 3pm at a property at the back of Southerden St.

Members of the public rushed to help with garden hose before firies arrived.

Firefighters put out a blaze in a structure behind a residence on Southerden St, Torquay.
Firefighters put out a blaze in a structure behind a residence on Southerden St, Torquay. Alistair Brightman

 

During that time, one crew was called away to help with a scrub fire which broke out at the mobility corridor next to Barnstaple St, Torquay.

Five fire fighters had it under control by 3.20pm

Earlier, firefighters were called to a grass fire at Golden Shores Retirement Village.

Residents worked to contain the flames with hoses and buckets of water until help arrived.

fires hervey bay urangan
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    premium_icon States back bid to ban mobiles in school classrooms

    Education BANNING students’ access to mobile phones during class received broad agreement at a meeting of the nation’s education ministers yesterday.

    Licences proposed for nude beach

    premium_icon Licences proposed for nude beach

    Lifestyle NUDISTS could be forced to pay for skinny dipping licences.

    Procedures questioned as extra funds allocated

    premium_icon Procedures questioned as extra funds allocated

    News The Bunker Cartoon Gallery has been given an extra $10,000.

    Reducing nitrate run-off

    premium_icon Reducing nitrate run-off

    Environment New trial returns 'promising' results.

    Local Partners