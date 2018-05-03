Three-digit number plate costs more than a new Ferrari

The Victorian '101' set a new Victorian record for a three-digit numerical number plate when it sold for $510,000.

VICTORIAN black and white numerical number plate '101' set a new Australian record when it sold for $510,000 at actuion on Monday.

The price was almost double the previous record price of $268,000 paid for the plate '124' at a Shannons acution in February.

Sale of the plate was completed after a prolonged duel amongst floor, phone and online bidders that opened at $300,000 and resulted in victory to the floor bidder.

For less, you could pick up a new Ferrari 488 GTB for $470,000 plus on-roads. Or there;s the Honda HSX for $420,000. Maybe even a Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 at $428,000.

A Ferrari 488 Spider would set you back $526,888 slightly more than the number plate sold this week. Iain Curry

The next best number plate result was $157,000 paid for '453', while '752' made $150,000.

When the cars rolled out, classic vehicles saw quality Australian and American classics achieving excellent results.

The standout sale was $94,000 paid for a rare, four-speed manual 1976 Holden LX Torana SS 5.0 litre V8 Hatchback, whose price was driven above its high estimate by a bevy of phone, floor and online bidders.

Underscoring the excellent result, the Torana was complete but still required attention throughout to bring it back to pristine condition.

This rare four-speed manual 1976 LX Torana SS 5.0 litre Coupe sold after strong bidding for $94,000. Contributed

Equally noteworthy were the results for three other classic Holden models. A 1972 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 308 Coupe brought $82,000, a black, one family owner from new 1970 Holden HG Brougham 308 sedan sold for $58,000, while a 1977 Holden HZ Premier 4.2-litre V8 sedan made $38,000.

In another strong result for a local car, a collectible 1980 Holden HDT VC 'Brock' Commodore sedan sold above estimate for $60,000.

Notable Australian Ford results included $121,000 paid for a highly-optioned and factory-verified 1974 Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe offered with 'no reserve', while a Mopar enthusiast purchased a rare V8-powered 1972 VH E55 Valiant Charger 770SE Coupe presented in expertly-restored condition, for $115,000.

American classics were also in strong demand, with a familiar 1957 Cadillac Eldorado that previously featured in Shannons TV commercials selling for $109,000.

This highly-optioned and factory-verified 1974 Ford Falcon XB GT Coupe sold with 'no reserve' for $121,000. Contributed,

A rare and collectible left-hand drive 1970 Chrysler 300 Hurst coupe - one of just 502 built - sold for $61,000, while a left-hand-drive 1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440 Coupe brought $72,000.

Two Nissan 1990s Nissan GT-R Coupes offered with 'no reserve' both brought strong money, indicating the growing world interest in modern Japanese performance cars, with a factory-original 1995 Skyline R33 GTR V-Spec Coupe selling for $41,500 after a long bidding duel, while a 1999 R34 GT-R V-Spec Coupe with 27,000km on its odometer owned by an older enthusiast sold for $90,000.

Among the vintage cars on offer, the top result was $85,000 paid for a 1927 Rolls-Royce 20HP Barker' Tourer.

Another interesting result that supported the value of well-constructed 'tribute classics' was the $70,000 paid for a 1979 Banko Classic 'Ferrari 365 GTS Daytona Spyder' Replica fitted with a fibreglass body and powered by a 350-cid V8 Chevrolet engine - a fraction of the $4 million or more it might take today to buy the real thing today.