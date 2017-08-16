Three decisions to come out of council

Potential prime land releases

LANDOWNERS at Korora, West Sapphire and Moonee now have the potential for their lands to become rezoned for sub-division following the acceptance of landowner planning proposals by Coffs Harbour City Council and the New South Wales Department of Planning.

Planning proposals may be submitted on an individual, joint or community basis.

At last Thursday's Council meeting councillors voted on an agreement that was reached with landowners for a framework and mechanism to be put in-place that will allow for the release of these lands as Large Lot Rural Residential.

Grenville Duce who has acted as spokesperson for the past several years, says that rural residential lands on the Northern Beaches, west of the highway are in demand and will appeal to those wanting a rural-residential lifestyle close to the beaches and retail amenities at Moonee.

He said there will not be a rush of new homes being built as the processes that need to followed, will take time.

*Correction: It was previously stated council had voted to rezone the land. Rather it is individual locations within the area allowing for possible subdivision.

City Square refurbishment

COUNCILLORS voted unanimously in favour of moving forward with the refurbishment of City Square.

The refurbishment is part of the City Square Masterplan and will include new awnings, regraded pavement to allow storm water flow, new paving and landscaping. Park Avenue Ln will also be reconstructed and seating and street furniture installed.

As a sub-project, the council aims to finish the installation of a screen on the carpark before the December shopping rush.

The council will receive monthly updates.

New open space strategy

THE Coffs Harbour Public Realm Strategy will update the expired Open Space Strategy 2010 and Street Tree Masterplan 1999 documents and provide a better understanding of open space use.

It was voted 5-3 that the council note the start of part one of the strategy, mostly done by consultant resourcing.