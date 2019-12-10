Three Coffs locals missing in NZ volcano tragedy

Richard Elzer and Karla Matthews of Coffs Harbour are listed as missing as of midday today, December 10.

THREE Coffs Coast locals are listed among the 11 Australians still unaccounted for on New Zealand’s White Island following Monday’s volcanic eruption.

Richard Aaron Elzer, 32, Karla Michelle Matthews, 32, and Jason David Griffiths, 33, are named as ‘missing’ on the New Zealand Red Cross Family Links website as of midday today, December 10.

At this stage New Zealand authorities have confirmed five people are deceased.

Briefing Australian media, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed 24 Australians were visiting the island “as part of a cruise ship tour.”

Mr Morrison said 13 have been hospitalised and the remaining 11 are feared dead still unaccounted for by New Zealand authorities.

Many of the victims are tourists from Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia and the United States.

New Zealand police say there are no further signs of life on the island, following flyovers late on Monday.

It is still unclear when emergency services will be able to access the island and start recovering bodies, with police waiting for the all-clear before going in.

“We fear of the five deceased persons, that three of those, up to three are Australians, but that is not yet confirmed,” Mr Morrison told reporters.

GNS Science, a New Zealand geological research organisation, today put out a statement warning there was a 50 per cent chance of a second eruption over the next 24 hours.

“Over the next 24 hours we estimate an equal likelihood of either no eruption or a smaller/similar sized eruption that would impact the main crater floor,” it said.

It noted the steam and gas driven jetting is still occurring from the active vent area, and that the Volcanic Alert Level stays at Level 3.

“We express our sincere sympathies with those families affected.”