Devastation as Indonesia bombed

Multiple attacks including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer targeted churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya early Sunday, killing a number of people and wounding dozens. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

Multiple attacks including one by a suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer targeted churches in Indonesia's second largest city of Surabaya early Sunday, killing a number of people and wounding dozens. (AP Photo/Trisnadi)

A SUICIDE bomber disguised as a churchgoer was involved in one of three targeted attacks in Indonesiaâ€™s second largest city of Surabaya early Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens, police said.

The first attack struck a Sunday Mass at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church, killing four people, including the suspected bomber, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told reporters at the scene. He said two police officers were among a total of 40 wounded.

Debris is seen at a church where an explosion went off in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: AP Photo/Trisnadi

It was followed by a second explosion minutes later at the Christian Church of Diponegoro that killed two people. Another two died in a third attack at the cityâ€™s Pantekosta Church, Mangera said.

Members of police bomb squad inspect wreckage of motorcycles at the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: AP Photo/Trisnadi

One person died in a hospital, bringing the death toll to nine, he said. The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention centre near Jakarta that left six officers and three inmates dead. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Members of police bomb squad inspect wreckage of motorcycles at the site where an explosion went off outside a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Picture: AP Photo/Trisnadi

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaeda-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people. In recent years the country has faced a new threat as the rise of the Islamic State group in the Middle East invigorated local militant networks.