Charges involve releasing sensitive information to towing services.
Crime

Three charged over two-truck scam

20th Aug 2019 3:00 PM

THREE people, including one who worked taking triple-zero emergency calls for the ambulance service in Perth, have been charged with disclosing official secrets.

Perth police say the charges relate to information disclosed to people working in the towing industry.

Two men, both 42, will face 12 counts while a 35-year-old woman has been charged with seven offences.

One man will appear in court on Tuesday and the other two accused will appear next month.

The charges flow from an ongoing internal affairs investigation and follow corruption charges against a 32-year-old woman in January who had worked at the Police Assistance Centre.

big rig corruption charges truck

