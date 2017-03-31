Three cars crash at notorious intersection

Three cars were in a crash at the Thompsons Rd and Pacific Hwy intersection.

EMERGENCY services were called to a crash involving three cars at a Coffs Harbour intersection notorious for near misses.

The multiple-car crash happened about 5.30pm on Wednesday near the traffic lights on the Thompson Rd and Pacific Hwy intersection during rainy weather.

Ambulances arrived at the scene of the crash and assessed six people who were found to have escaped the crash unscathed, according to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson.

None of the occupants of the cars involved in the crash were required to be taken to hospital.

Southbound traffic was slowed due to the incident.

Facebook users expressed their concern over the danger of the intersection.

"Should be no right turn from Thompson Rd to Halls Rd. See heaps of near misses daily. Maybe enter Halls Road from the highway south bound,” wrote Steve Alexander.

"They need flashing warning lights on top of the hill to warn when there's a red light below,” said Scott Lockyer.

Some users called for more supervision of the intersection.

"Definitely needs action taken to make this intersection safer. I live in Halls Road and it is the most frustrating, dangerous intersection in Coffs Harbour. Police also need to patrol this intersection and book all the people going through on red lights,” resident Ros Parker said.