Emergency services respond to crash on Pacific Highway at Clarenza.
Emergency services respond to crash on Pacific Highway at Clarenza.
News

UPDATE: One dead, four injured in highway head-on

Kathryn Lewis
Jarrard Potter
by and
4th Oct 2019 11:52 PM
UPDATE, 2AM: ONE person has died, and another four people were injured, in a crash south of Grafton in a tragic start to the October long weekend holiday period on Friday night.

Just before 7pm on Friday, a Mazda sedan was driving northbound on the Pacific Highway at Glenugie, when it collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.  

The driver and sole occupant of the Mazda, a 32-year-old woman, died at the scene.   A 47-year-old man, who was driving the southbound vehicle, assisted police with their inquiries before he was conveyed to hospital for mandatory testing.  

His three passengers were treated for minor injuries before also being taken to hospital. 

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced inquiries. A report will be prepared for the coroner.  

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages. 

EARLIER: Emergency services attended the scene of a three-car crash on the Pacific Highway around 7pm this evening. 

The crash, south of Four Mile Lane, has closed the highway in both directions with traffic heavily backed up

Police, Fire and Rescue, the Rural Fire Service and ambulance were in attendance. 

B-double trucks were being parked with about 15 trucks waiting in the northbound lane for first responders to re-open the highway. 

Police were turning traffic around at both ends of the scene with the road completely blocked. 

More information as it comes to hand. 

