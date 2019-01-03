Three bin collections and a free storm damage clean-up

IF YOUR three bin kerbside collection hasn't arrived yet - never fear.

Coffs Coast Waste Services is continuing the post Christmas New Year's incentive this week.

Every household in Coffs Harbour with a three-bin rubbish collection service will receive an extra yellow bin pick-up over Christmas this year to cope with the additional household recycling generated over the busy holiday season.

The additional yellow bin pick-up will be run for a fortnight for Coffs Harbour local government area households only, from Thursday December 27, until Wednesday January 9.

The three bin collection calendar in your neighbourhood. Unsure of which area your street falls into google Coffs Coast Waste Services and enter your address. Coffs Coast Waste Services

"During that time, residents should stick to their regular bin timetable and put their bins out on their usual day, but on the week in that fortnight period that they usually only put out their red and green bins, they can also put their yellow bin out again for collection," said Mick Raby, Council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure.

"This will mean that for one week, they will have three bins on the kerb instead of the usual two. After January 9, normal services will resume."

Meanwhile in the Bellingen Shire, to further assist residents and businesses across the LGA, the council is extending its provision for free green waste disposal for storm-damaged waste to close of business Sunday, January 13.

After the severe weather event of December 20, the council provided free storm damaged green waste disposal to residents and businesses between Friday, December 21 and Monday, December 24.

This free green waste disposal is once again available at the Raleigh Waste Management Centre, 146 Short Cut Road, Raleigh and Dorrigo Waste Management Centre, Old Coramba Road, until Sunday, January 13.

This free provision applies to storm damaged green waste only and not for non-storm related waste such as grass clippings and weeds.

If you have questions regarding this program please contact council on 6655 7300.