Parry's Jewellers on Harbour Dr, Coffs Harbour was broken into in the early hours of March 1.
News

Thousands worth of jewellery stolen in CBD heist

Jasmine Minhas
2nd Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Police are appealing for public assistance after around $25,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from a Coffs Harbour CBD store.

Police said that four people – two armed with an axe and a mattock – forced entry into Parry’s Jewellers in the early hours of Monday (March 1).

It is understood they stole several pieces of jewellery from the store’s cabinets before fleeing the scene.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence Police District attended a short time later and established a crime scene.

Detectives are now calling on anyone who may have dashcam footage from the surrounding area between 2am and 3am, or who may have CCTV, to come forward.

Contact Coffs Harbour Police on 02 66591 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

armed robbery coffs harbour crime
Coffs Coast Advocate

