Ausgrid and the City of Canterbury Bankstown are to upgrade more than 5,000 streetlights to more efficient LED lamps.
Council News

Thousands without power after mass outage

by Joseph Attanasio
9th Oct 2019 4:33 PM
THOUSANDS of people are without power this afternoon following a mass outage affecting Bondi, North Bondi and the surrounding suburbs.

It is estimated up to 2,800 people have been left in the dark after a fault in an underground power system occurred at 2.50pm this afternoon.

Thousands of people are without power this afternoon. Picture: Ausgrid
A spokeswoman from Ausgrid said safety crews are working quickly to safely restore power by 5pm this evening.

"We aren't sure at this time what has caused the outage but we think it may be an underground fault, it may be due to construction, someone may have cut an underground power line," she said.

Thousands of people are without power in Bondi and North Bondi.
"We are hoping to have all the power restored by 5pm this afternoon but that is subject to change."

It was initially reported over 10,000 people were without power but that number has since been downgraded. 

