Thousands of Mazdas recalled as gear fault is found

CAR RECALL: The Mazda2 DJ hatch and DL sedan has been recalled as the shape of the teeth on the parking brake sector gear may not meet specification.

IF YOU parked your Mazda2 only to find it in a different place when you returned, you're not alone.

More than 14,000 could be affected by a parking gear fault.

On some sedan and hatchback models, the shape of the teeth on the parking brake sector gear could lead to unexpected movement if the vehicle was parked on a slope according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Affected models include the DJ hatch with the vehicle identification numbers MM0DJ2HA*0W 201699 - MM0DJ2HA*0W 314754 and DL sedan with the VIN: MM0DL2SA*0W 201548 - MM0DL2SA*0W 314753.

These models were sold nationally from April 28, 2016 to January 31, 2018.

Owners of these models are likely to be contacted by Mazda Australia by mail. If you own either of these models, contact your nearest Mazda dealer for a free replacement parking brake lever.

For more information, phone Mazda Customer Support on 1800 034 411 or email customersupport@mazda.com.au.