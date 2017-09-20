'Thousands' of jobs are set to become available

There's set to be a jobs boom on the north coast in the upcoming months, according to the Pacific Hwy upgrade team.

ARE you looking for work or maybe even seeking a change in your career path?

Well, there's set to be a jobs boom on the north coast in the next coming months, according to the Pacific Highway upgrade team.

The project team for the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade have begun showcasing their upcoming employment opportunities, with thousands of jobs set to become available by the middle of next year.

The project team arrived on the north coast this week to encourage community members to take on the jobs on the 155km upgrade, which is expected to be completed by 2020.

The upgrade is set to create about 2,500 direct jobs and 7,500 indirect jobs across the $4.3 billion Pacific Hwy upgrade.

At this stage, most contracts have been awarded for the section of the upgrade including three main civil work contracts and seven bridge building contracts.

The upgrade between Port Macquarie and Ballina currently employs 2,870 people with more than 1,900 of those people working on the Woolgoolga to Ballina section.

The project team are running a series of events this week to discuss and promote the new job opportunities.

Each session, held in Grafton, Maclean and Ballina, have contractors, training organisations and job agencies on hand to speak to job seekers.

In a statement, Roads and Maritime Services said it was important locals are provided the opportunity to be involved in the infrastructure project to "build skills” for future employment in the construction industries.

If you miss the events this week, there will be further events on the north coast that will be announced in the coming weeks.

An event will be held tomorrow from 10am at Ballina RSL, and another on Friday from 10am at Maclean and District Bowling Club.

Meanwhile, progress on the Pacific Hwy upgrade reached a milestone this week with the partial opening of the Kundaberg to Kempsey section.

In late August, the Halfway Creek to Glenugie section of the highway opened, while the Arrawarra to Halfway Creek section will open later in the year.