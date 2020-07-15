Thousands of email addresses leaked in council data breach

The email addresses of thousands of Territorians have been leaked by the City of Darwin ahead of the next round of the MyDarwin voucher scheme.

THE email addresses of thousands of Territorians have been "accidentally" leaked by the City of Darwin ahead of the next round of the MyDarwin voucher scheme.

This morning subscribers to the MyDarwin program were sent an email informing users when the next round of discounts would begin, however copied into the announcement were the email addresses of thousands of Territorians.

In two emails seen by The NT News, there were 442 addresses included, covering people whose email addresses began with the letters "jo" to "he".

A second email was sent to subscribers this afternoon apologising for the error.

"We were so eager to let you know that another round of MyDarwin was about to go live, that we accidentally disclosed subscribers' email addresses to others in that alphabetical group," it read.

"We sincerely apologise for our mistake!

"We want to assure you that your privacy and personal information is managed in accordance with City of Darwin's Privacy Policy and our email disclaimer(*) advises that the transmission of our email correspondence is confidential and intended only for use of the subscriber (or addressee).

"We hope that you can forgive us and make the most of myDarwin by spending it in our beloved bricks and mortar businesses across Darwin.

" At City of Darwin, we will continue to focus our efforts on supporting our community and local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, through the myDarwin initiative!"

A City of Darwin spokeswoman apologised for the error.

"In a team member's haste to communicate with our loyal subscribers to myDarwin, the subscriber emails weren't marked as undisclosed," she said.

"We've had a few enquiries from subscribers, and we've been able to respond to all of those to allay concerns. We've let our myDarwin subscribers know about how we manage their privacy and personal information. It was a mistake and we've profusely apologised.

