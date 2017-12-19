Thousand dollar boost to Christmas

TAMEKA Spies and her family are planning to celebrate a big Christmas this year.

The 18-year-old was this week drawn as the lucky winner of The Coffs Coast Advocate's competition giving away a $1,000 EFTPOS gift card.

Having finished her schooling at Orara High and planning to study eary Childhood Teaching at TAFE next year, Tameka said she will use the money to celebrate the spirit of Christmas with her family.

"I'll be using the money to help mum out with Christmas and using some to buy Dad a nice big present," Tameka said.

"Yeah this is all for mum and dad to say thank you," she said.

The competition ran from Monday, December 4 to Sunday, December 17 and attracted tens of thousands of entries with $1000 gift cards given away across 12 News Regional Media sites between Cairns and Coffs Harbour.