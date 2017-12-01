Those who listened doubled their money in two weeks

Dr Simon Sweet is sharing his knowledge of Bitcoin with Coffs investors for free in a series of seminars.

IF you had of taken the advice of Coffs Harbour dentist Dr Simon Sweet, two weeks ago, and attended one of his Bitcoin seminars and invested in the cryptocurrency, you would have doubled your money.

Bitcoin hit $13,000 this week, amazingly it was worth $1,000 at the start of the year, and when we ran our first article on the seminars, a fortnight ago, it was worth $6,000.

"Bitcoin has literally gone viral. Many people have made fortunes from this incredible rise in value," Dr Sweet said.

So will cryptocurrencies be the way of the future replacing decimal currency or will they eventually crash and become a laughing stock years down the track?



Dr Sweet said at the moment that's a risk worth taking with money you can afford to lose.

"The value of all Bitcoin in circulation is now over $180 billion," he said.

"There are a number of reasons for this meteoric rise.

"A lot of smart investors, like Sir Richard Branson and Bill Gates, bought in way before this massive rise.

"Now, big institutional investors are ploughing into Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is blasting through record highs. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

CoinBase, an online Bitcoin exchange, have set up a special accounts service for those with a minimum of $10 million to invest.

"The growth in hedge funds that invest in cryptocurrencies has exploded as well," he said.

"And soon, Bitcoin futures will be traded on the major regulated markets."

Australia is following Japan, where 260,000 retailers take Bitcoin.

Bitcoin ATM's are now being distributed around Australia.

He said soon shops in Coffs Harbour would no longer be paying merchant fees to VISA and MasterCard.

'Bitcoin 'Accepted Here' will be the norm," he said.

Due to the demand after his first round of Bitcoin seminars at C.ex Coffs, Simon is staging a second round of seminars explaining how to start investing in cryptocurrencies.

"I thought one man and his dog might turn up, but we had over 150 people come through the doors."

"The response has been so enthusiastic, that we're running more seminars every Monday up until Christmas."

Bitcoin a Beginner's Guide

Free seminars will be held at C.ex Coffs Monday, December 4th, 11th and 18th at 12.30pm, 3.30pm, 5.30pm and 7.30pm

Contact Simon at coincoach@hotmail.com.au