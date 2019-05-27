‘We’re devastated’: Boss on death of two employees

THE director of an aviation company is devastated after a tragic plane crash killed two men.

Thomson Aviation director Paul Rogerson said the company was supporting the families of the two men killed in the aviation crash near Mount Isa on Sunday.

The plane wreckage was found by the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter about 4.30pm.

"We're obviously devastated," Mr Rogerson said.

The company's managing director Ed Dowling confirmed the two men killed were employees.

Mr Dowling said the company could not provide any further information as the Australian Transport Safety Bureau was investigating the crash.

It is understood the two men were not from the Mount Isa region.

Traeger MP Robbie Katter, a pilot himself, said he met the two men on Friday as he fuelled his own plane.

He said they were surveying stations near to Mount Isa which required the pilot to fly at a low altitude.

"It's pretty unforgiving country out there. You would much rather be (flying) higher than lower," Mr Katter said.

Mr Katter said the death of the two men had shocked the Mount Isa community.

"It's always a shock when deaths occur here," he said.

"Anyone who's got friends with an aircraft were quick to get on the phone to make sure it wasn't family or friends.

"(The crash) was a big wake up call for all pilots in the north west."

Thomson Aviation is an airborne geophysical survey company registered in Griffith, New South Wales.

The company was surveying areas around Mount Isa in a Cessna 210 fixed wing aircraft.

Police said initial investigations indicated the Cessna crashed about 26km northwest of the Mount Isa airport.

The Forensic Crash Unit is helping the Australian Transport Safety Bureau with its investigation.

Thomson Aviation has been conducting aerial surveys since 2007.

It has surveyed in all Australian states for exploration companies and for the Australian Government.

Thomson Aviation also carried out fixed wing and helicopter operations in Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Africa and countries in South-East Asia.