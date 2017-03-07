Thompson wins second Ladies Classic at Bonville

YOU BEAUTY: Avondale member Sharon Thompson claimed the 21st Qantaslink Ladies Classic played at Bonville Golf Resort on the weekend.

HOLING a tricky five-foot downhill putt on the 18th green at Bonville Golf Resort helped Sharon Thompson secure a memorable win in the QantasLink Ladies Classic.

The Avondale member went into the second round of one of Australia's leading amateur women's golf events on Sunday with a six-stroke lead after shooting an impressive 72 on the opening day.

Alizah Kendler chipped away at the lead through the final round until the Avalon member was within three strokes of Thompson when they were standing on the 18th tee.

Thompson had some difficulties going up the final fairway and Kendler's wonderful approach shot left the chaser with a 10-foot putt for birdie. In front of a large gallery it all came down to who could knock in the winning putt.

Kendler missed the birdie chance while Thompson, a previous Ladies Classic winner, brushed in her challenging putt to seal a two-stroke victory in division one, posting an overall score of 152.

The Ladies Classic had 216 amateur women golfers from 61 golf clubs. Players from Townsville, Victoria and Western Australia arrived to contest the 36 hole amateur championship.

Bonville member Paula Palin posted a nett score of 151 to win the nett prize by a stroke from Juanita Robb from Glenmore Heritage Valley.

Divisions 2, 3 and 4 were played as a single stableford event.

The division two winner was Sharon Scarr from Massey Park after finishing with 67 points.

A total of 65 points was enough for Glenmore member Judy Towns to win division three while former Coffs Harbour local Tracey Lindsay won division four with 68 points.