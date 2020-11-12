‘This will save lives’: First public women’s clinic opens

Staff Specialist Dr Marilyn Clarke (front), Women's Health Clinical Nurse Specialist Jane Newman (seated) and Acting Women's Health and Wellbeing District Coordinator Susan Hoff (back right) were all smiles with the creation of CHHC's new Colposcopy Clinic thanks to the hard work of the Pink Silks Trust, represented by Nicole Pymont, Alison Blanshard and Tanya Johnson.

THE opening of a new public clinic marks a significant step forward for women's health in Coffs Harbour.

"I have no doubt this clinic will help save lives," Coffs Harbour Health Campus' Dr Marilyn Clarke said.

"There has been a need for public gynae services, apart from having a baby, for the women of Coffs Harbour for some time."

The hospital has opened its new Colposcopy Clinic thanks to the hard work of Pink Silks Trust - who delivered a $20,000 donation to help establish the clinic.

The new clinic provides local women, who may be struggling financially, with a service that until now was only available at private clinics.

Dr Clarke, a gynaecological staff specialist, said the team was indebted to the Pink Silks Trust for making the clinic a reality, with the donation bringing the Trust's financial support of local women to an extraordinary $1 million in the past 13 years.

The clinic includes a gynaecological examination bed, camera and monitor, and colposcopy instruments.

"It is so important for women to be able to access a colposcopy procedure after a positive cervical screening test," Dr Clarke said.

Coffs Harbour Health Campus, which is currently undergoing an almost $200 million expansion, now has available public gynae services.

"This service will enable timely access for women who have had difficulty accessing this before. By treating abnormal cells early, we will prevent women getting cervical cancer.

"The colposcopy service is an important first step towards a full public gynae clinic, and we have the Pink Silks Trust to thank for helping us to create this service."

Pink Silks Trust Committee chair and co-founder Tanya Johnson said the donation fit perfectly with the Trust's core objective - to support local women through local women's health services.

"This new initiative will provide a public service for patients undergoing a routine cervical pap smear or biopsy for cervical cancer," Ms Johnson said.

"It will provide access to those not in a financial position to get cervical examinations done and increase the chance of early detection and treatment.

"This is why Pink Silks Trust members do what we do, and, together with the Coffs community, we will help thousands of local women, over many years, with one significant and important donation," Ms Johnson said.

Earlier this year, the Trust donated almost $30,000 in medical equipment to assist with breast cancer and reconstruction surgery at the hospital.

The new clinic is the result of a determined and collaborative effort from Dr Clarke, women's health nurses from Port Macquarie and Macksville, staff at Coffs Harbour's Women's Health Centre and the Pink Silks Trust.

Meanwhile Coffs Harbour Health Campus continues to undergo an almost $200 million expansion, which includes new operating theatres, an orthopaedic and vascular unit, an expanded ED, a short stay surgical unit, and the expansion of ambulatory care and community health facilities.