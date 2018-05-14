Menu
This theory about Ross and Monica will blow your mind.
Mindblowing Friends theory about Ross and Monica

14th May 2018 10:34 AM

OH Friends. It now dates back to before some of you were even born, but the fan theories that keep cropping up prove it's timeless.

And now there's a new one that will change how you see the entire sitcom.

In a now-viral thought bubble, comedian Emily Heller posted a theory on Twitter suggesting the writers were forced to make Ross and Monica brother and sister.

Why? Because otherwise everyone would have sided with Carol in Ross' divorce.

 

CUE EVERYBODY'S REACTION:

OH GOD.
OH GOD.

 

Let's break this theory down. The first season commenced shortly after Ross and Carol's divorce.

Before this, it's safe to assume they were both integrated into the core "group". But as we see in so many of the show's relationships - like Ross' short-lived marriage to Emily - the group always end up having to pick a side.

With that in mind, why WOULD they have picked Ross over Carol?

Carol is portrayed as sweet, articulate, witty and friendly. Ross is constantly whining, has anger management issues, has zero idea how to interact with women (or men, for that matter) and was proven to be the worst flatmate in history. In fact, he's widely regarded as the worst character on the show.

When it was time for an inevitable choice to be made, in what universe would the others have picked the latter without some sort of... familial obligation?

Boom.

People's minds were blown by the revelation:

 

 

 

Although others quite fairly pointed out that Carol is the one who cheated on him and called the marriage off, making her the bad party.

 

Others pointed out that Ross and Chandler were friends in college, so Chandler would have no real reason to choose Carol over him:

 

 

Look, maybe there's two sides to this. But to be frank, a Ross-less world would have made the show a hell'va lot less frustration.

    Local Partners