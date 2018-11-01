Texas bar morphs into Moe’s Tavern

A bar in Texas is now the spitting real-life image of Moe Szyslak’s iconic tavern from The Simpsons.

A TEXAS bar is now the spitting image of Moe Szyslak's iconic tavern from The Simpsons - and owner Travis Tober credits his "regulars" for inspiring the idea.

A few months ago, bartenders at Nickel City in East Austin compared the establishment to the local watering hole in the animated series, Fox News reported.

After pulling up a picture of Moe's Tavern online, Mr Tober had to agree.

"It looks exactly like the logo that we use on our postcards to give away," he told Fox News. "So, I figured it wouldn't take that much to actually change it."

The Texan quickly got to work, reaching out to local designers and businesses to transform the bar just in time for Halloween.

Check out the final result:

Moe’s Tavern as it appears in The Simpsons...

... and the real-life version in Texas!

"We pretty much tried to keep it a secret from everybody," Mr Tober said. "We do goofy stuff like this all the time. They never know what to expect."

After roughly two to three weeks of renovations, including adding "Simpsons"-like items to a revamped menu, the bar was ready for fans to enter.

The new menu lists several "Duff" beers and booze-filled "Squishees" for patrons to choose from. The Pumpkin Spice Frozen Irish Coffee and Orange-ish Squishee are among Mr Tober's favourites, though the Flaming Moe - a gin-based cocktail - is also a popular pick. Customers can also order doughnuts with pink sprinkles (Homer's go-to snack) provided by the new food truck Republic Donuts.

Locals can't help but rave about the newly-themed bar.

"The last three days have been the busiest it's ever been. We're pretty busy generally speaking, but it's just getting crazy right now," Mr Tober said, noting the bar opened in the city a little about a year and a half ago. "It's definitely been a huge push to the bar."

Tober admitted it was surreal to watch one of his favourite childhood TV shows come to life.

"I was born in '77. I grew up with The Simpsons ... watched the first 10 seasons," Mr Tober said, recalling the brief period Conan O'Brien was a writer for the show.

After Halloween, Mr Tober said the bar would return to its original state. But next year, he said he'll try to top Moe's with another iconic bar.

This story first appeared on Fox News and has been republished here with permission.