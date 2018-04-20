Menu
Login

How to fall asleep in 60 seconds
Lifestyle

Calculator: When you need to go to bed

by Natalie Keegan
20th Apr 2018 9:24 AM

AN ONLINE sleep calculator can tell you the best time for you to go to bed.

The clever calculator works out what time you need to go to bed just by the time you need to get up combined with information on the body's natural sleep pattern, which works in 90 minute cycles.

Being woken by an alarm during one of the 90-minute cycles is often what makes people feel groggy in the morning, making it seem harder to get up out of bed.

The sleep calculator, made by the team at home interiors specialist Hillarys, can work out the time you need to go to bed to make sure you wake up with a spring in your step.

The calculator will help you work out how much sleep to have. Picture: iStock
The calculator will help you work out how much sleep to have. Picture: iStock

Want to wake up feeling fresh at 7am? Head to bed at 9.46pm, 11.16pm or 12.46am for you night owls.

Tara Hall, a spokeswoman for hillarys.co.uk said: "Getting a good night's sleep is about more than simply going to bed early, It's about waking up at the right time, too.

"Using a formula based on the body's natural rhythms, the Sleep Calculator will work out the best time for you to rise or go to sleep."

Click here to try the calculator

HOW MUCH SLEEP DO I NEED FOR MY AGE?

The National Sleep Foundation recommends:

• Newborns (0-3 months): 14-17 hours

• Infants (4-11 months): 12-15 hours

• Toddlers (1-2 years): 11-14 hours

This calculator will help you to never wake up and feel groggy again. Picture: iStock
This calculator will help you to never wake up and feel groggy again. Picture: iStock

• Preschoolers (3-5): 10-13 hours

• School age children (6-13): 9-11 hours

• Teenagers (14-17): 8-10 hours

• Younger adults (18-25): 7-9 hours

• Adults (26-64): 7-9 hours

• Older adults (65+): 7-8 hours

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

bed time health sleep sleep calculator wellbeing

Top Stories

    Olissa rules the sand and surf at Aussies

    Olissa rules the sand and surf at Aussies

    Sport The Coffs Coast has produced a couple of young national title holders at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships.

    • 20th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    Garbage truck driver unlikely hero

    Garbage truck driver unlikely hero

    News Fire and Rescue called to extinguish car fire at marina.

    Flu jab pop up at Plaza on Saturday

    Flu jab pop up at Plaza on Saturday

    News Interactive flu virus display this Saturday at Park Beach Plaza

    Many hands make quick work to beautify garden areas

    Many hands make quick work to beautify garden areas

    News Bunnings lends a hand to child centre to beautify gardens.

    Local Partners