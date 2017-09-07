This show is going to set the town on fire

THIS year's Buskers Festival program is set to be an absolute cracker.

The line up includes something for all ages and tastes and one of the acts organisers are most excited about is known as Andispins Fire.

Andispins Fire, also known as local lad Andrew Wilson, discovered the art of fire performance after leaving high school. Largely self taught and using the resources of the internet, Andy credits himself with having a fire stick in his hands nearly every day of the year.

With this solid work ethic, this 23 year old has been invited to perform at many events in Australia and other countries including: Objectify 2016 (Sunshine Coast), Square Fire 2015/2016 (Adelaide), SpunOut 2016 (Perth), Spin Festival 2017 (Melbourne), Circulation Festival 2017 (Dunedin, New Zealand) and FLAME 2017 (Georgia, United States of America).

He has been away from Coffs for the past year travelling and working and returns just a month before the festival. Organiser John Logan is thrilled to have snapped him up for the festival.

"Andy is exactly the performer we want to show case, a local who has worked away and returned to Coffs to display his craft,” John said.

Andy will perform at four Buskers Festival gigs, making his debut September 23 at Moonee Tavern.