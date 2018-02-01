This rural retreat has it all

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the heart of Upper Orara this week.

This 16ha property with two homes and extensive infrastructure will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

First National director and selling agent David Small said the property was unique in many ways.

"Divided into two specific lots by the Loop Rd, on one plot of land sits the five-bedroom home with pool, entertaining area, garage with office, fenced paddocks suited to horses and the most divine private swimming hole on the Orara River,” he said.

"The second plot is fully fenced and gated, contains a self-contained worker's cottage/site office, four large sheds, one with workshop and two with three-phase power.”

The main home is a peaceful and private place to call home and takes in a picturesque elevated position overlooking the pool and fertile river flats.

But there is so much more on offer. Mr Small said the increasing value of property in the Orara Valley and the income potential it provided made this a solid investment.

"The division of the property offers the astute buyer a desirable country home on a good- sized parcel of land, plus the opportunity for a solid rental return on the sheds, workshop and cottage lot,” he said.

"The property also offers a wonderful lifestyle change for someone with a business that could utilise the sheds and workshop.”

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide online flipbook here.