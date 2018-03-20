This riverside rural retreat has it all

Shane Hessenberger's Pick of the Week at Lanitza

HARCOURTS COFFS HARBOUR PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT SHANE HESSENBERGER'S Property Pick of the Week is this rural escape.

Shane, tell us about this home:

Located at Lanitza, 127 Curlew Dr is a beautiful four-bedroom, two-bathroom homestead with more than 100 metres of Orara River frontage, all within easy striking distance of Grafton which is 15 minutes drive away, Woolgoolga is 25 minutes and it's approximately a 40-minute drive into Coffs Harbour.

The location provides the rural hideaway with privacy, deep swimming holes, seclusion, fertile alluvial soils, water sources including a 4.5megalitre water licence and a myriad of potential uses.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

It's the location and the design of the home which provides views of the natural landscape from almost every room.

The ease of access to the river with sand platforms and swimming holes is a major bonus plus tar road access to the highway provides easy travel arrangements.

The wood-fire combustion stove provides a beautiful feeling of being in a country retreat with all the other homestead features such as the undercover verandahs with rural outlook.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

Buyers seeking a rural holding that covers most bases with great swimming holes, water license, turnkey, large family home, shedding, horse paddock and stable, ability to profit from horticulture due to the land's soils type, topography and water sources.