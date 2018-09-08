Thurston excited about 'one hell of a contest'

Latrell Mitchell could be the X-factor the Roosters need in the finals, Johnathan Thurston says. Picture: Lukas Coch/AAP

THIS is the match of the finals round - a clash between two genuine premiership contenders, the Roosters and the Sharks.

Both these team are in form.

The Sharks have hit their straps over the past month and the Roosters have been red-hot.

This game really could go either way, as two teams with opposing styles go head-to-head.

The Roosters are flair. The Sharks are grind. And that will make this one hell of a contest.

I really can't wait for this game.

One player I am looking forward to watching his Latrell Mitchell. He could be the X-factor for the Roosters this final series.

I think Latrell struggled a little in the month after State of Origin. He looked tired and was inconsistent.

I think he is still learning how to deal with his body. He has floated in and out of games and hasn't been the same from week to week.

But that will come - and look out when it does, because Mitchell is a game-breaker.

The Roosters' Luke Keary breaks through to set up a try against the Bulldogs. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The Roosters will be hoping he rises to the challenge during the finals and his combination with Luke Keary is something to get excited about.

While the Roosters are hot shots, you can't write of the Sharks.

Cronulla are a team made for the finals because they love to grind. They will get down and dirty. They will play set for set. And they will never go away.

The Sharks will look to minimise stoppages in play.

They will kick to the corners and attempt to pin the Roosters down. They will chase hard on tackle one and two.

Matt Prior is their key defensive player because he is the man that leads every chase. He also sets their line speed.

Andrew Fifita on the charge for the Sharks. Picture: Brett Costello

Their attacking weapon in the middle is Andrew Fifita. He is a key player for Cronulla and a forward the Roosters need to stop.

Fifita has a quick play-the-ball and the ability to off-load late.

He is also a damaging ball-runner and the Sharks will be looking to score points off what he creates.

The clash between Fifita and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves should be a blockbuster.

Valentine Holmes will also put on a show. Val is a freak, and he will be the man the Sharks look to for their flair and spark.

MY TIP: The Roosters