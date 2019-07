This pet of the week is not your usual species.

THEY'RE not your usual pet of the week, but Van Helsing and Dracula are looking for a loving home just as much as the next cat or dog.

These two are bantam roosters who get along famously but don't necessarily need to go to a home together.

They are not suited to a suburban home but are easy to handle and allow people to pick them up.

Their adoption fee is $10 each.

Visit adoptapet.com.au

RON R251000223