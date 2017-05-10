This one fish made up for all the others that got away

NICE ONE: Jake Hicks landed this solid 20kg mulloway, his biggest fish to date on Friday, May 5, 2017.

LURED by the ones that got away, Jake Hicks finally struck it lucky after he hooked into the one he was after.

The keen Macksville angler was fishing from a secret breakwall when he got a tug on his line minutes after he first set up last Friday night.

Fishing four days straight before then, Jake said he lost a number of good fish so upped the strength of his gear.

When the mullet at the end of his line was swallowed and he set the hook, Jake knew he was onto a good fish.

After a 15-minute fight the fish was brought to surface - a 20kg mulloway.

"That's the biggest fish I've caught,” he said.

Jake had caught one mulloway before but only a 30cm model.

He said there were a few scary moments as the fish careered towards some sharp rocks but he was able to steer it clear and land it.

Jai Miller with a solid 15kg mulloway. Contributed

Jake wasn't the only one who hooked into a nice mulloway that night. He was joined by his mate Jai Miller who caught a slightly smaller one which weighed about 15kg.