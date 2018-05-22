Big problem with cool new airline seat?

A DESIGN company has finally come up with an airline seat that solves the problem with cramped leg room.

PearsonLloyd has created a new seat that gives passengers more space and doesn't force the penny-pinching airlines to give up any rows of seats. To do this, they separate the headrest from the back and attach them through a central spine that runs along the back of the chair.

This narrows the seat from behind, allowing the passenger to sit with their knees on either side of the spine.

Luke Pearson from PearsonLloyd told Lonely Planet: "The new 'central spine' of the seat would hold tray tables and other things that passengers need, while making it easier to get in and out for takeoff, landing, toilet breaks, or just to stretch your legs.

"The seats have also been designed to allow passengers recline further without annoying the person sitting behind them quite as much."

There's just one question; by making plane seats even narrower, surely they will become even more uncomfortable?

The new airline seat design. Picture: Neutral Digital, 2018

The new seats were unveiled at the Aircraft Interiors EXPO 2018 in Hamburg recently.

It's definitely an improvement on the new Skyrider 2.0 plane seats that were also shown at the Aircraft Interiors Expo.

Italian seating manufacturer Aviointeriors unveiled a new design for upright seating, where passengers have just a small seat to rest their behind on.

The new airline seat design. Picture: Neutral Digital, 2018

If the designs are taken up, the company claims that 20 per cent more people could be squeezed on board a plane.

The golden age of flying is over as we've sacrificed lounge seats and fancy grub for cheap fares.

The Skyrider new Basic Economy seating. Picture: Aviointeriors

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.