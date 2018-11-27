Menu
Missy is Pet of the Week at Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.
This Missy needs a home

Rachel Vercoe
27th Nov 2018 11:15 AM

A LOVELY big girl who enjoys snuggling, Missy is Pet of the Week at the Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter.

She is a mastiff and only one-year-and-four months old.

Missy interacts well with her handler and is coming along with her training which will need to be continued.

She is not aggressive with other dogs but can be extremely boisterous and a bit over-the-top.

Missy would suit an active home life with plenty of enrichment to keep her busy when left alone.

She is $320 plus lifetime rego and will need to meet everyone she will be living with.

